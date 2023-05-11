General

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief today recommended providing technology support to the Fire Service and Civil Defense for facing fire incident quickly and successfully.

"Raising awareness through social media including radio and television along with supplying improved technology support to the fire fighting department are required for handling of any fire disaster quickly", said an official release here today.

The observations came at 33rd meeting of the parliamentary standing committee at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its Chairman AB Tajul Islam in the chair.

The committee has also elaborately discussed concerned ministry's cyclone preparedness during the upcoming nor'wester and storm season.

It, as well, recommended enhancing supervision of the concerned authorities on the appropriate disbursement of the wages earmarked for the marginal community and the workers.

Standing committee Members M Aftab Uddin Sarker MP, Mir Mostaque Ahmed Robi MP and Kanij Sultana MP also participated in the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha