Chairman of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and lawmaker Upendra Yadav has said current five-party alliance government must be continued for full five years for good governance and political stability.

At an interaction organized here Saturday, Chairman Yadav stressed on government's sustainability. Government needs to bring policy and programmes in a way it instills feeling of change among people. "In absence of government's stability, progress in country's economy, good governance and prosperity are impossible. The political parties in government need to work for country and people," Yadav underscored.

He viewed that he was always against creating distrust on political leaders.

According to him, education, health, agriculture, and tourism are priorities for forthcoming budget.

Chairman Yadav ruled out the possibility of change in government. It is not good to spread such rumour. Time has come to ensure real change to people, he argued. "My party urges the government to pay heed to education, employment, agriculture, tourism and health," he viewed at interaction. Change in economic policy could help bring out the money said to be kept at home by the businesspersons, according to him.

Moreover, he shared he knew it for the first time that there was such evil business of earning money by creating fake Bhutanese refugees and sending them abroad. Whosoever is involved in the scam must be brought to book, he stressed.

He however said the rumour of demonetizing the notes of 500 and 1,000 denominations would exacerbate problems in national economy. It would be suicidal to government, Chairman Yadav warned.

On a different note, the lawmaker said proper attention should be paid to dissatisfaction over the naming of Koshi Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal