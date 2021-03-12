Key Issues, politics

A meeting of the parliamentary party of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) is taking place in Singha Durbar this afternoon to make decision regarding election of its parliamentary party leader.

JSP leader Laxman Lal Karna said that the meeting would pass the statute of the parliamentary party and elect parliamentary party leader.

According to JSP source, "There is an agenda of electing parliamentary party leader after approval of parliamentary party's statute. Probably, the parliamentary party leader will be elected today itself if time permits. However, the name for the parliamentary party leader has not been decided yet."

JSP, which has been formed after merger between Rastriya Janata Party and Samajbadi Party, has not been able to elect its parliamentary party leader so far. There are 34 parliamentarians in JSP. Of them, two are suspended.

JSP, which is on regular consultation for power sharing, had held talks with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar on Thursday.

Leader Karna shared that their talks with PM Oli was positive and further discussion would be held today in this regard. JSP has been putting forth various demands including release of its leaders and cadres, withdrawal of cases and constitution amendment.

To leaders of JSP are scheduled to hold talks with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at Deuba Niwas, Budhanilkantha this evening after its parliamentary party meeting, said JSP leader Keshav Jha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal