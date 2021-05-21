General

An executive committee meeting of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) summoned for May 22-23 has been postponed.

Issuing a press statement today, party chair Mahantha Thakur has announced the postponement of the meeting until a further notice. 'Growing crisis of COVID-19 pandemic’ has been cited as the reason for putting off the meeting.

However, party another chair Upendra Yadav and Federal Council Chair Dr Baburam Bhattarai’s faction has expressed concern over the 'unilateral'adjournment of the meeting.

Prior to this, both party chairs were agreed to initiate the process to form a new government under the party leadership and if not possible, to stay in opposition. The executive committee meeting was called on the agreement of two chairs.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the alliance close to Thakur and the senior leader Rajendra Mahato’s group is underway in Singha Durbar. Yadav and Dr Bhattarai were said to be not informed about the meeting. The Thakur-Mahato alliance has already elected Mahato as the parliamentary party leader and is claiming that it has a majority support of party lawmakers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal