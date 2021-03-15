Key Issues, politics

The meeting today of the senior leaders of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) ended inconclusively. The meeting was held to discuss the possible power equation in the formation of the next government.

The meeting was held at the party's head office in Balkumari of Lalitpur. The objective of the meeting was to build a clear view on power sharing and other contemporary issues but no conclusion was drawn today, said senior JSP leader Ashok Rai. "We will continue the discussion and reach to a conclusion following decisions by the CPN-UML and the CPN (Maoist Centre)", he said.

A common concept paper is being developed based on the discussions held with the CPN-UML, the Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre.

The JSP central executive committee is meeting on March 18 to address the contemporary issue of power sharing and the remaining works of the party adjustment and unification.

Source: National News Agency Nepal