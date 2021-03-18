Key Issues

A meeting of office-bearers of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) today has remained inconclusive on which party it would support in forming a new government. Lately, the JSP, a key player in forming a new government following the revival of the CPN-UML, has continuously been at work to decide which party it would support to form a new government.

Similarly, a meeting of the party central executive committee called for today itself has been postponed indefinitely, citing a lack of necessary homework for it. The meeting of the party office-bearers at party central office in Balkumari, Lalitpur was called to do homework for the meeting of its executive committee.

A series of meetings held previously to decide which party it would side with to form a new government failed to reach any conclusion, said a party leader Keshab Jha.

Earlier, a meeting of party top leaders on March 15 had remained inconclusive on the matter as well. Likewise, a meeting of party office-bearers slated for March 16 was put off. In this regard, earlier the party had held talks with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the CPN-UML, the CPN (Maoist Centre) and main opposition Nepali Congress. The party has 32 members in the House of Representatives. Its two parliamentarians have been suspended.

Source: National News Agency Nepal