Key Issues

The Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal has rescheduled its Statute Convention for May 15-17. Earlier the party had planned to hold it on April 9-11.

According to party central executive member Shibalal Thapa, the event was postponed for May in view of the upcoming by-election of the House of Representatives. Party Chair Upendra Yadav has registered the nomination of his candidacy from Bara-2 for the April 23 by-polls of the lower house.

Source: National News Agency Nepal