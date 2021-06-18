General

Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSPN) has reached the Election Commission (EC) today to claim official recognition of the party.

A group of party leaders headed by its chair Upendra Yadav reached the EC to this effect. A written claim has been registered at the EC asserting legitimate recognition of the party. It is necessary to operate the party as per its statute and laws so the claim was presented acting on the decision of the party office bearers held on June 1, reads the application submitted to the EC.

The application claiming official recognition was made after a dispute emerged between the two factions on the ownership and legitimacy of the party. Another party faction headed by Mahantha Thakur has joined the incumbent government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. A meeting of the party executive committee on Thursday took the decision to approach the EC with claim for party recognition. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal