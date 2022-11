General

Dr Birendra Prasad Mahato of the Janata Samajwadi Party (USP) won the House of Representatives member from Siraha constituency 4. From the CPN (UML)-JSP alliance, he defeated Janamat Party’s Birendra Prasad Shah by a margin of 7,808 votes. He secured 24,102 votes while Shah 16,294. Out of the total 65,216 votes cast, 4,294 were invalid, according to the office of the election officer.

Source: National News Agency Nepal