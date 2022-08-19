General

The Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal is in discussions as preparation for the November 20 province and federal parliamentary elections. In this connection, the party's political committee held a meeting for three days in the federal capital to discuss chalking out the party's strategy for the candidate selection process and the qualifications of the candidates.

Committee member Dr Surendra Kumar Yadav informed that the meeting held discussions on preparations for the upcoming election, the process of selecting the party's candidates, criteria for the same and expansion of various party organisations.

"Discussions are being held in the meeting on the programme the party has set for the election, on which date and from where the party would be giving 'tickets' to the candidates, the candidate's qualifications and other issues. The meeting will conclude today itself," he said.

The political committee meeting is also discussing the political and organisational proposal presented by the party chairperson Upendra Yadav.

The party leaders have been putting their views on proposals as the qualification of election candidates, process of candidate selection and nomination of the party's in-charge and joint in-charge for the provinces and various national committees.

It is said the leaders have also been putting their views on the possibility of electoral alliance between the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party and the JSP and the probable status of JSP in the five-party coalition during the election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal