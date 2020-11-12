Human Rights

Differing views of judges surfaced in the order issued by the Supreme Court on the writ petition filed against nomination of NCP Vice-Chairman Bam Dev Gautam as member of the National Assembly.

It was revealed after the written order that discontinued the interim order was made public on Thursday. The constitutional bench consisting of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, Justices Dipak Kumar Karki, Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha and Ishwori Prasad Khatiwada on Wednesday had issued the order that reversed the interim order by allowing leader Gautam to take up constitutional responsibility.

In the order, CJ Rana, Justices Karki duo and Shrestha agreed to allow constitution responsibility to leader Gautam while Justice Khatiwada had the view different from them. However, the order issued by the four Justices has been implemented.

Justice Khatiwada argued that leader Gautam who was defeated in the election to House of Representative from Bardiya was not qualified to be nominated as the National Assembly Member. Despite Khatiwada's differing argument, the similar stand of four other Justices including CJ has allowed Gautam to take up the responsibility as National Assembly member.

Source: National News Agency Nepal