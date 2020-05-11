legal-Judicial

The Supreme Court has decided to expand the service delivery to some extent during the time of the lockdown announced by the government to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

A full meeting of the Justices of the apex court, including the Chief Justice, on Sunday decided to start hearings into petition seeking repetition of cases in which the government is the plaintiff, the solicitation of permission for appeal and the cases brought for appeal and accomplice examination on behalf of the government.

The full meeting decided to start the hearing into the above-mentioned applications from today, Supreme Court spokesperson Bhadrakali Pokharel stated in a press release.

The Supreme Court has also sought the suggestions from the High Courts whether the additional works related to justice administration could be started or not. The High Courts have been urged to give their opinion on this matter after consulting the judges and employees of subordinate courts, the government attorney office and the bar units concerned.

Source: National News Agency