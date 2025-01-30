July Uprising Martyrs, Injured Get Financial Aid in Kishoreganj



Kishoreganj: Kishoreganj Zila Parishad distributed donation cheques to the families of martyrs and injured of the July-August uprising. On the occasion of Youth Festival-2025, the donation checks were distributed at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Khan distributed the cheques at the function as the chief guest, with Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Mostari Kaderi presiding over the event. A total of 45 families of martyrs and injured individuals from the July-August uprising received the cheques as financial aid.

The allocation included cheques of Taka 30,000 distributed to each of 16 martyr families, while cheques of Taka 15,000 were given to each injured Category A recipient, and Taka 10,000 to each injured Category B recipient.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mijabe Rahmat, Civil Surgeon Dr. Md Saiful Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Mantosh Biswas, District President of th

e Islamic Movement Hafez Maulana Alamgir Hossain Talukder, and coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Ashraf Ali Sohan, Sheikh Muddassir, and Nusrat Jahan were present at the event.