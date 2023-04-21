General

The holy Jumatul Wida, the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan, was observed today by the Muslims today through offering special munajats in all mosques of the district with due religious somberness.

Before the prayers, the Khatibs and Imams delivered special sermons at different mosques highlighting the huge importance of the Jumatul Wida.

Like in many other mosques, hundreds of Muslims participated in the Jumatul Wida prayers at the historical Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque.

The Musollis participated in the major Jumatul Wida prayers at the District Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center, Kachari Bazar Jam-e-Mosque, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque, Police Line Jam-e-Mosque, Kamal Kachna Jam-e-Mosque, Jamtola Jam- e- Mosque, Central Bus Terminal Jam-e-Mosque, Lucky Mosque, Sadar Hospital Jam-e-Mosque, Alamnagar Waqf Mosque, Satmatha Jam-e- Mosque and Dhap Jam-e-Mosque in the city.

Besides, many Musollis participated in the Jumatul Wida prayers at Central Bus Terminal Jam-e-Mosque, Dhap Mohammadpur Jam- e- Mosque, Nachnia Jam-e- Mosque, Alamnagar Waqf Mosque, Mahiganj Shahi Jam-e-Mosque, Khasbag Angur Mian Jam-e- Mosque, Paschim Khasbag Charmatha Jam-e- Mosque, Munshipara Jam-e- Mosque and other mosques across the city.

Outside the city, Musollis participated in the Jumatul Wida prayers at Mithapukur Jam-e- Mosque, Badarganj Chandamari Keramotia Jam-e- Mosque, Pirgachha Ahle Hadith Mosque, Kawnia Jam-e- Mosque, Taraganj Jam-e- Mosque, Pirganj Jam-e- Mosque and Alambiditor Paikan Baro Jam-e-Mosque in Gangachara upazila and other mosques in all eight upazilas.

In their special munajats, the Musollis sought divine blessings for eternal peace of departed souls of their near and dear ones, peace and prosperity of the country, its people, Muslim Ummah and humanity as a whole.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)