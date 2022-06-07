General

Chief returning officer at Jumla, Jawahar Prasad Singh, has informed that election to the new leadership of District Coordination Committee (DCC) would be held on June 12.

The Nepali Congress has nominated ward member of Chandannath Municipality-1, Gauri Nand Acharya, as the chief of DCC, Jumla. As per decision of Karnali Province parliamentary committee, Acharya was nominated for the DCC chief, according to party secretary in Jumla, Arjun Singh Kathayat.

Among eight local levels in the district, NC alone secured chiefs at five local levels.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) secured chiefs in two local levels. However, an independent candidate was elected mayor of Chandannath Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal