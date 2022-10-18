General

Jumla district has started facing shortage of cooking gas and petroleum products due to obstruction of Karnai highway following incessant rainfall.

Consumers have been facing difficulties in lack of sufficient amount of cooking gas and petroleum products in market.

Assistant Chief District Officer, Pramila Rijal, said shortage of petroleum products has been seen in market following disruption of Karnali highway. A team headed by Deputy Mayor of Chandannath municipality, Ram Devi Khadka, and Assistant Chief District Officer, Rijal, had carried out monitoring of groceries and dealers of petroleum products after receiving the complaint of black marketing in the name of road disruption.

In course of market monitoring, shortage of petroleum products was found at the district headquarter. Rijal shared that there is a stock of food stuffs and edible oil in the market which is enough for around two months. The team had carried out monitoring of 10 shops.

According to Road Division Office, Jumla, efforts are underway to resume the road as soon as possible.

Source: National News Agency Nepal