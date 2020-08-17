General

The district Administration Office Jumla has enforced lockdown again at six local levels including KhalangaChandannath municipality, citing the spread of coronavirus at the community level.

The lockdown is in effect at Tatopani, Hima, Sinja, Guthichaur and Kanaka Sundari rural municipalities, besides Khalanga, the district headquarters. The Chandannath municipality is sealed off.

All shops except the pharmacies have been ordered completely shut within Dansanghu to the east, Karnali Technical School to the north, the Tilariver to the south and Gamgadh to the west in the municipality.

The Patarashi rural municipality is already in lockdown before this.

The prohibitory order issued by Chief District Officer BhupendraThapa states that the order will be for an indefinite period until further notice. It will come into effect from 12 midnight on August 16.

The order also bans any form of gatherings in view of the coming Teej and other festivals.

Source: National News Agency