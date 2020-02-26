education, Science & Technology

The school students here have got the textbooks with the beginning of the new academic year. Rajendra Stationery and Deep Kailash Stationery of Tila rural municipality supplied the books to the schools.

The rural municipality had contracted with the two stationeries for the supply of schoolbooks. A local Sita Secondary School's principal Shiva Prasad Pande informed that the students were happy to receive books on time. The book supply was on time because the rural municipality allocated budget early for buying books to 5500 students from 27 community schools.

Education youth and sports section coordinator at the rural municipality Dipendra Raj Hamal informed that the schools would have regular classes from the new academic year. The school enrollment time for the new academic year expired four days back.

The students buy the books from stationeries and submit bills to the respective schools. The schools reimburse the amount upon the submission of the receipt.

With the launch of new academic year teachers began returning the schools. They were in vacation earlier said Jay Bahadur Budha teacher at Kalika Lower Secondary School. Teachers in most of the schools had left the district for vacation and to avoid cold began returning to respective schools with the beginning of the new academic year said Himal Rawal a student at Grade 8 in Sita Secondary School of Tila rural municipality.

As some of the teachers were still absent they would be taken action warned rural municipality chair Ratan Nath Yogi.

Meanwhile Information Officer at District Education Development and Coordination Unit Shiba Shankar Chaulagain informed that 50 percent of the teachers leaving work stations for vacation had returned with the beginning of the new academic year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal