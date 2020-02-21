General

Jumal district has been witnessing snowfall again from this morning.

Daily activities of government offices as well transport service have been affected due to snowfall. The snow has covered trees and houses.

Similarly, normal life has been affected due to continuous snowfall. Air service has been closed following bad weather.

Assistant Health Worker at Padab Gufa Health Post, Netra Bahadur Khatri, said that number of people suffering from common cold and cough has increased due to chilling cold.

Source: National News Agency Nepal