The Karnali Academy of Health Science (KAHS) has started providing the outpatient specialist service by phone to reduce crowding at its hospital. This service has been initiated to facilitate the treatment service with the growing risk of coronavirus infection.

KAHS registrar Bishwo Raj Kafle said this service has been started targeting the patients who are unable to or who need not come to the hospital. The hospital operated by KAHS is providing emergency, outpatient and surgery services.

Orthopaedic and neuro specialist Dr Pujan Kumar Rokaya said various doctors would provide special services through mobile phone from 8am to 12am.

Source: National News Agency