Farmers in Tikapur, Kailali district will get grants to start wheat cultivation on 1,335 hectares of lands. The Rani Jamara Kulariya Irrigation Project will provide grants and help in wheat farming.

As many as 600 farmers will benefit from the farming. Initially, the project had a plan to expand wheat farming on 235 hectares of lands. However, the volume of the lands for the farming increased following farmers' demand, said Dilip Jung Rana, planning officer and informant officer at the project. "600 farmers wanting to start farming on over minimum 10 kattha of lands have been selected. They have started farming."

Wheat farming spans 685 hectares of lands and 650 hectares will be used to grow seeds. The project will provide 50 percent grant on the production of seeds. Various 12 seed production cooperatives and companies would produce seeds under the command of the project, he said.

The project has launched various other programmes to attract youths to agriculture. "The project provided assistances to farmers to start farming. Farmers will get grants and technical help to do farming," said local farmer Rupesh Jaisi.

The project provides grants and help for farming of various agricultural products like seasonal or off-seasonal vegetable farming, banana farming, mushroom farming and carrot farming.

Source: National News Agency Nepal