Kaligandaki 'A' hydropower station at Mirmi, Syangja, Nepal's biggest half-reservoir hydropower project, has been shut down for three days from today for repair and maintenance, said the Nepal Electricity Authority.

Repair started on Thursday at 11 pm after halting electricity production, after the main inlet valve started leaking water, said NEA's executive director Kulman Ghising.

The 144 megawatts hydropower project produced average 58 megawatts electricity at present due to receding water level in the Kaligandaki river. It had been facing operation halt for repair every year.

Power generated from the station was being supplied towards Pokhara and Butawal. As a result, electricity supply to industries in western parts might be cut at the peak hour in the evening, he said, adding that a 37-member technical team has been mobilised for repair.

Source: National News Agency Nepal