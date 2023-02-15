General

As the human settlements on the bank of Kaligandaki river are at risk of inundation and flooding, embankment near Maldhunga area of Baglung district has been initiated to safeguard the settlements.

With the excessive excavation of river products, the Kaligandaki river has massively changed its course in the recent years, which has posed a threat to the human settlement there.

The Water Resource and Irrigation Division Office said that embankment is initiated to protect the Maldhunga settlement.

In the current fiscal year, Rs 9 million is allocated to safeguard the settlements and public properties there. Acting Chief of the Office, Jhalak Mohan Ojha, said that Rs 6.5 million is spent so far.

In the district, 14 projects of the federal government and 20 of the Gandaki Province Government for the embankments are in operation in Kaligandaki river, Khathekohola river, Nisikhola river, Badigad river, Daramkhola river and Gaudikhola river and others.

It is said that almost Rs 50 million is allocated for the embankment projects from the federal and province government in the current fiscal year in Baglung district.

