Thirteen settlements in Mustang are at high risk of erosion from the Kaligandaki River. The settlements from Chhusang to Lete are vulnerable to erosion from the river during rains, suggests a study conducted in support of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Samar and Chaile of Baragung Muktikshetera, Syang of Gharpajhong, Larjung, Kowang, and Sauru are among those areas vulnerable to possible disasters. The preliminary report of the study warns the possibility of glacial lake outburst and floods and landslides with global temperature rise, posing a threat to nearby and low-lying areas. The scale of snow melting is also rising.

Environmentalists are worried over the recent developments in the mountain range.

Environmentalist Sahadev Sigdel shared that lately several rivers in the district including Lupra, Kagbeni, Thini, Tamo and Thapa Khola have gradually getting their regular course diverted and started entering the settlement. The incidences of irregular pattern of snowfall, and avalanche are on the rise here, having implications on agriculture production.

“The Kaligandaki has arrived close to us,” people said. As he believed, this is due to impact of climate.

Mustang, known as the district beyond the Himalaya, experienced an avalanche last December. The disaster was from the Manapathi Peak. Similarly, the previous incidences of avalanche in 2028, 2052, and 2059 BS in the Dhaulagiri Range had resulted in human and livestock losses.

In the meantime in Myagi, Kaligandaki continues eroding, terrorizing the life. Bhurung, Tatopani, Dana, Bainsari and the district headquarters Beni are unsafe from the river, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal