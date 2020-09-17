General

Kalikot has become a coronavirus infection free district. It has turned COVID-19 free district after 20 coronavirus infected people returned home following recovery from Tilagufa municipality-4, Ranchhuli isolation of the district on Wednesday.

Acting manager of the District Health Service Office Kalikot Katak Bahadur Mahat said that as many as 100 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have returned home after recovery in the district.

He further shared that 100 out of 5,690 PCR tested and 2,661 RDT tested people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the district so far.

Mahat said the coronavirus cases were detected in all eight out of the total nine local levels of the district. A 100-bed hospital has been constructed in the district for the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

Source: National News Agency Nepal