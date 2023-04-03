General

The construction of a terminal building at the Kalipul Bus Park in Beni, the headquarters of Myagdi district, has been over. The building construction was as per the master plan to manage the bus park, a place from where vehicles depart and arrive for and from various parts of the country, said Beni Municipality mayor Surat KC, adding that preparations were underway to shift ticket counters to the building.

The Shuva Construction Kathmandu won the contract to construct the building with the Intensive Urban and Building Construction Project at the cost of over Rs 28 million. The building will be handed over to the municipality in some days, said the project engineer Bina Sakatu. The building has public toilets, bathrooms, ticket desks and passenger waiting places.

With the building, the bus park is expected to be well managed, have a wider space and provide an ease to the passengers in view of the increasing pressure of traffic, said KC.

In line with the master plan prepared five years ago by the Ministry of Urban Development, construction of infrastructures like laying concrete slab and drainage system is underway, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal