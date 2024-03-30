Kanchanjunga area receives visitors with the beginning of spring season



With the beginning of this year’s spring season, the Kanchanjungha Conservation Area has started receiving domestic and international tourists.

Tourists generally visit the Kanchanjungha site in two seasons in a year for trekking, mountaineering, and other touristic activities in Kanchanjungha, the home to the third tallest peak in the world.

In the spring season, the tourists arrive from March to the first week of June.

The Kanchanjungha Conservation Area Management Council said that 60 foreigners arrived at Ghunsa area on Wednesday.

Tasi Tenzing, an Assistant of the Council, shared that the hotels along the trekking route have opened with the arrival of tourists.

In the first season of this year, 650 foreigners visited the area but the records of the internal tourists were not maintained.

As many as 439 foreigners visited the Kanchanjungha Conservation Area last year.

According to the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area Management Council, 52 hotels are operating on the trekking route leading to the base

camp of Kanchenjunga mountain.

Tourism is the main source of income for the communities living in the Kanchenjunga region.

Source: National News Agency Nepal