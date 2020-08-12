Games

The ongoing training of Karate players as part of preparation for Olympic to be organized in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, has been put off.

Owing to unchecked outbreak of coronavirus infection, the training of the Karate players was put on hold since Tuesday.

Issuing a statement, Karate’s main coach Deepak Shrestha informed that the training has been put off for a week. The ongoing training has been deferred adhering to the directive of the Nepal government with the recent news reports that coronavirus has infected people representing the sports sector, the press release reads.

The Karate players have been practicing at Lalitpur-based Satdobato Karate Academy since mid-June as part of their preparation for Olympic scheduled to take place in Tokyo from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

Source: National News Agency Nepal