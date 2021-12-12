General

The establishment of Karnali Academy of Health Science (KAHS) has made a new history of Karnali. With the official launch of much-awaited MBBS programme at KAHS, the President hoped that a new chapter of progress had begun.

President Bhandari said it while inaugurating the MBBS launch at KAHS in Jumla on Sunday. "Karnali bears special identity in the country. It has been known as the provenance of khas arya community and Nepali language since ancient time," she reminded, adding that the glorious Sinja civilization was also developed here.

She further said the KAHS has a vital role to make Karnali further known. It has a huge potential, Bhandari said, underscoring the need for utilization of potential for the economic benefit of the people and transformation of province.

President Bhandari further recollected the value of agricultural production, herbs, handicrafts, lakes and rivers, and religious and tourist destinations that have enriched the Karnali Province.

She congratulated the Nepalis who had cherished the dream of studying MBBS in their own region. She also thanked the Karnali people, intellectual circle, academic persons, government and other stakeholders that contributed to the materialization of MBBS study in Karnali. She also laid a foundation stone to a building being constructed for the college. It is being built at the cost of Rs 76o million.

Academy Vice Chancellor Dr Mangal Rawal informed that the academic programmes of MBBS, B Pharma, BNS, BMS and other programmes began at KAHS from today itself.

Chief of Karnali Province Tilak Pariyar said formal inauguration of MBBS programme at KAHS has shown improved health indicator of Karnali region. "It is a milestone in the health sector of country," he observed.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rawal also extended thanks to all sectors extending support to realize the MBBS study at KAHS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal