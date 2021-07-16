General

The budget expenditure of the Karnali Province government is only 65 per cent at the end of the Fiscal Year 2020/21. The province government spent more than Rs 5.13 billion in the last five days of the last fiscal year 2020/21.

A total of Rs 5 billion 132 million 300 thousand was spent between July 10 and 14.

According to data shared by the Province Financial Controller’s Office, the government spent Rs 16.82 billion until July 9 while it jumped to Rs 21.96 billion by July 14.

The government spent Rs 12.25 billion in the past one month - mid-June to mid-July which accounts for the 57 per cent of the total expenditure made by the province in FY 2020/21.

Financial Controller’s Office shared that the provincial government spend 65.8 per cent of the total allocated budget. A budget of Rs 33.74 billion was allocated for the last fiscal year. According to the office, the province records the capital expenditure 70.63 per cent and 57.87 recurrent expenditure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal