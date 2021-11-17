General

Chief Minister of Karnali province Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has reached Mugu to distribute relief to the fire victims. He went to the Mugu district headquarters, Gamgadhi, in a Nepali Army helicopter along with food grains, blankets, utensils, tarpaulin tents and other goods.

Newly-appointed province minister for land management, agriculture and cooperatives, Chandra Bahadur Shahi, Province Assembly member Jhowa BK, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Shrestha, secretary at the province ministry of internal affairs and law Jhakka Prasad Acharya and other officials are accompanying the Chief Minister.

Spokesperson at the ministry of internal affairs and law Tul Bahadur Khadka said that the Chief Minister's team has reached Mugu along with 250 blankets, sweaters, jackets and 21 tarpaulin sheets.

A meeting of the Karnali Province Disaster Management Council on Tuesday decided to provide food stuff and other materials to the fire victims as per the need, spokesperson Khadka said.

A huge fire that broke out in Tallo Bazaar of Gamgadhi on November 15 mid-night gutted property worth a hundred millions along with 21 houses.

Source: National News Agency Nepal