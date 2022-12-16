General

Karnali Province Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has insisted on cooperation and coordination among the province and local governments to make people feel the presence of development.

The Chief Minister who was recently in Mugu in course of inspecting the 67-kilometer Mugu Gamgadhi-Humla road echoed the need that the local and province governments should work together to address people’s aspirations for development. He pledged to take local governments into confidence before implementing the province government affairs. As he said, during his inspection visit, he observed various development projects based in Mugu. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal