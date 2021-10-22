General

The Karnali province government has decided to provide Rs 200,000 compensation to each family of the people, who lost their lives in recent natural disaster incidents.

A meeting of Province Disaster Management Council held under chairmanship of Chief Minister, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, today took the decision in this regard.

A total of eight people died and four were injured in the province in landslides and floods following unseasonal rainfall. The Karnali Province government would provide compensation amount to six families of Humla, and one family each of Kalikot and Jumla districts under the Collective Accident Insurance.

Chief Secretary of Karnali province government, Raj Kumar Shrestha, said that the meeting also decided to make coordination with federal government in order to make arrangement of appropriate compensation by collecting details of the damages caused by landslides and floods to paddy crop, free treatment of the injured, collecting details of houses suffered complete damage in recent incidents for reconstruct and rehabilitation programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal