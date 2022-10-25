General

The Karnali Highway has fully come into operation after 20 days of disruption due to flood and landslide at several places along the highway triggered by incessant rains from October 5 to 10.

This is the trunk road for the people of Karnali connecting to the other places in the country. The people have felt a sense of relief with the resumption of the highway. Around 40 kilometres of the highway was disrupted due to the flooding, mudslide and landslip. Forty kilometres section out of the 104-kilometre section of the Highway from Dailekhola to Jumla had been completely obstructed. This section of the highway falls under the jurisdiction of the Jumla Road Division Office.

The Road Division Office, Jumla and the Nepali Army had been continuously working to open the 40-kilomtre section of the highway. Chief of the Road Division Office, Jumla, Rajiv Shrestha said that more than 100 people were mobilised for opening the road. The Nepali Army, Nandabaks Battalion had mobilised a team of 50 personnel for helping to reopen the road. This team had set up a camp at Ranchuli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal