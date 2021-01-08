General

The Karnali Province is convening Karnali Investment Summit in April this year. The 78th meeting of the Province Planning Commission here on Thursday took this decision.

The Province Planning Commission vice chair Dr Sarvaraj Khadka shared that the summit will be helpful to create conducive environment for investment and attract the development partners in the region to accelerate developmental activities.

Khadka added that 67 projects were selected from Nepal Infrastructure Summit held in 2076 BS in the Province. Khadka further shared that the meeting has assigned Dr Dipendra Rokaya to coordinate the Province Development Council and Yogendra Bahadur Shahi to coordinate Province Investment Summit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal