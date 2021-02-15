General

The Karnali province government's Ministry for Internal Affairs and Law and Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide treatment to the conflict survivors of the province.

In the presence Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Naresh Bhandari and KAHS Dean Prof Dr Muniraj Kshetry, ministry secretary Shovakanta Poudel and KAHS director Dharmaraj Gosain signed the MoU for the same.

Likewise, in presence of law minister Bhandari, deputy secretary of the ministry Birendra KC and Karnali Province Hospital Surkhet's medical officer Binod Basnet signed the MOU.

Minister Bhandari shared that MOU was signed in a way to grant Rs 1 million each to four health academies and institutions and a province-level hospital of the country for providing treatment to those injured and disabled in course of the people's war, people's movement and province acquisition struggle.

"For now the ministry has inked MoU with KAHS and province hospital for immediately rendering treatment services to the injured and mutilated", he said, adding agreements would be made with Patan Academy of Health Sciences, National Academy of Medical Sciences, Bir Hospital and Martyr Gangalal Heart Disease Centre Kathmandu within a week.

A budget of Rs 5 million has been appropriated for the academy/institute and a hospital for the treatment to the injured and the resources would be added for the same as per the need.

For the fiscal year 2077/78 BS, the ministry has allocated budget under the heading of 'programme for providing treatment to conflict survivors'. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal