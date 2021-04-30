General

Karnali Province Assembly members elected from the CPN (Maoist Centre) are to provide their half-month salary to Disaster Fund for the control and prevention of Covid-19 after cases of infection of second wave started spreading rapidly.

A parliamentary party meeting held under chairmanship of CPN (Maoist Centre) Karnali Province Assembly Party leader and Chief Minister, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, on Thursday decided to provide half-month salary to the disaster fund for the same, said Chief Whip of CPN (Moist Centre) Sita Kumari Nepali.

The meeting also decided to make necessary coordination and monitoring with local bodies, other political parties, local administration, health workers, media persons and civil society in order to make control, prevent and treatment of Covid-19 effective.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shahi informed about the efforts being carried out by Karnali Province government in prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus, contemporary political scenario and role to be played by the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal