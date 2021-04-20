General

The Social Development Ministry of Karnail Province has decided to entrust the concerned local levels for the management of coronavirus patients.

A meeting of provincial health emergency directive committee held today under the chair of Social Development Minister Bimala KC decided to give responsibility to the local levels for the management of the infected ones remaining in the border areas.

Director of Province Public Health Service Directorate Dr Rabin Khadka said that the local levels should treat and manage the infected ones by taking them to the concerned levels.

Likewise, the meeting has directed all the corona dedicated hospitals and other hospitals to remain standby for the treatment of coronavirus patients in the province.

Similarly, the health workers deployed for the control and treatment of coronavirus would be provided with the allowance.

On the occasion, Minister KC said that the Karnail Government was working relentlessly to safeguard the health right of the citizens.

Source: National News Agency Nepal