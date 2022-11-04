General

A food and milk testing lab has come into operation for the first time in Karnali Province.

The lab has been established in Surkhet to carry out sample test for examining the quality of foods and other daily essentials in the province. Before this, samples had to be sent to Kathmandu for the tests.

The Office of the Food Technology and Quality Control brought the lab into operation five and half months back. Officiating Chief of the Office, Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, said it has become easier for testing quality of food after the operation of the lab.

He shared, “We have carried out test of 96 samples of milk, cooking oil and vegetables so far. It has guaranteed the citizens’ right to use quality food.”

Citizens’ complaints regarding the food quality are being addressed after the establishment of the lab, he mentioned.

The lab has been facing crisis of human resources. Although the lab has a quota for 21 employees, only eight are currently working in the lab.

Similarly, the office has also intensified market monitoring. It carried out market monitoring for 248 times from July 17-October 17.

Source: National News Agency Nepal