The government in Karnali Province has given a holiday on the occasion of the shukla panchami (Nag panchami) today. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law shared this information, stating the decision of the Province Council of Ministers.

Spokesperson at the Ministry, Nidhiraj Neupane, informed that all government offices and public institutions in the province would remain closed.

The province government has determined the public holidays also on martyrs day (Bhadra 4), paddy day except Jumla (Asar 15), paddy day in Jumla (Chaitra 12), Deuda day (Saun 1), Krishna janmastami (Bhadra 14), and Chaite Dashain, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal