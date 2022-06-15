General

The Karnali province government has presented a budget of Rs 32.61 billion for upcoming fiscal year 2022-23. Province Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Binda Man Bista presented annual budget with estimated income and expenditure for upcoming fiscal year in the third meeting of the 10th session of the Provincial Assembly.

Minister Bista said the province government has appropriated around Rs 9.17 billion (28.11 percent) on recurrent expenditure and Rs 19.43 billion (59.58 percent) on capital expenditure in the budget to be spent by the province government to implement the policy and programmes proposed for the upcoming fiscal year.

The estimated revenue for the coming fiscal years include Rs 712.9 million from inland revenue, over Rs 4.55 billion as estimated surplus amount carried over from current fiscal year, Rs 9.02 billion to be received as revenue from federal government, Rs 10.72 billion to be received as fiscal equalization grant and Rs 5.69 billion to be received as conditional grant. The province government will mobilize matching grant of over Rs 1.21 billion and special grant of Rs 668 million to be received from the federal government for the fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal