The Karnali province government has presented the annual policy and programme for the fiscal year 2022/23.

In the eighth meeting of the 10th session of the Province Assembly today, Province Chief Tilak Pariyar presented the province government's policy and programme for the upcoming fiscal year.

The province government's policy and programme has been aligned with the long-term vision of 'Prosperous Karnali, Happy Karnali people' set out by the first five-year plan of Karnali province, laying emphasis on inclusive socio-economic transformation and poverty alleviation.

The Karnali province has continued the earlier policy and programme which were successful in achieving the main objective 'All side collaboration and concern for development related to road, electricity, market, forest, management and thinking'.

Among the key priorities of the policy and prigramme are health, education, agriculture, road infrastructure and employment creation. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal