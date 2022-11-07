Games

The Karnali Province has set a 151-run target against the Sudurpaschim Province in a match at the Mulpani Cricket Ground today under the ongoing Prime Minister Cup National Cricket Tournament.

Invited into bat after losing the toss, the Karnali Province hit 150 runs in 38.1 overs at the loss of all wickets.

For the team, Arujun Gharti made highest 70 runs off 96 balls with five sixes and four boundaries. Similarly, Subas Airee contributed 24, Himanshu Shahi 12, Prakash Jaishi nine and Dipendra Raut eight.

For Sudurpaschim, Narayan Joshi took four wickets, and Hemanta Dhami three. Likewise, Gajendra Bohara claimed two and Mila Bohara one. Now, the team is batting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal