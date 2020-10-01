General

Chief of Karnali State Gobinda Prasad Kalauni has tested positive to COVID-19, according to a statement issued on Thursday by personal secretariat of the state chief.

His swab sample was tested at the Karnali State Hospital-Livestock Disease Diagnostic Lab. State chief Kalauni got tested for the virus following infection detection in some staffs at the office of state chief a week ago, said personal secretary of state chief, Chudamani Kalauni.

"The health of state chief is normal. Now, he is in home-isolation under the care of doctors," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal