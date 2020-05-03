General

State Chief of Karnali State, Govinda Prasad Kalauni, extended best wishes to all Karnali folks at home and abroad as well as entire Nepali workers on the occasion of 131st International Labour Day (May Day).

Recalling that May 1 is the day when the rights of workers are established, he wished all workers for their happiness, peace, propriety and good health.

In a best wishes message today, Kalauni said, “I expect that this day will ensure rights and freedom of all workers. All three tiers of governments have emphatically placed measures for creating employment opportunity to mitigate brain drain.”

The government of Nepal has guaranteed social security of workers through social security programme based on contribution, reads the message.

Source: National News Agency