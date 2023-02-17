General

The fourth edition of ‘Karnali Utsab’ is commencing today at Bulbule garden in Birendranagar, Surkhet.

Coordinator of organizing Riti Foundation, Kamal Lamsal, said the event shall continue till February 19 where stakeholders, experts and scholars from different sectors assemble for intensive discussions and interactions on local to national issues.

Lamsal shared that format of the event has been prepared by incorporating overall themes of Karnali. It is said that 16 sessions and 60 plus speakers are scheduled to participate in the event.

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Raj Kumar Sharma is scheduled to inaugurate the festival today.

In the first session of this edition, Secretary of National Planning Commission Kebal Prasad Bhandari and CEO of Rastriya Banijya Bank Kiran Kumar Shrestha would make their presentations.

Likewise, former chief election commissioner Bhojraj Pokhare would make his speech on election and democracy, while Vice Chancellor of Mid-West University Prof Dr Nanda Bahadur Singh is scheduled to deliver his remarks on ‘Karnali Chintan’.

The organizer said that cultural programmes would be held in the evenings.

Source: National News Agency Nepal