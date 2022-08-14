General

Newly appointed industry, tourism, forest and environment minister for the Karnali Province government, Bir Bahadur Shahi, took oath of office and secrecy today. Karnali's Chief Tilak Pariyar administered oath of office to the new minister.

Shahi represents the Dolpa province constituency (B) in the Karnali Province Assembly. Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi appointed him on the post last Thursday.

The post turned vacant with outgoing minister Chhiring Damdul Lama (Karchen) from Humla getting his term ended. Lama, a non-parliamentarian, had become the minister on February 6, 2022. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal