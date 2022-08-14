General

A total of 11,142 voters have been added in Kaski district for the upcoming House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections. Since the local level elections, 5,764 female and 5,378 male voters have been added in the district, according to Provincial Election Office Pokhara.

Information Officer of the Provincial Election Office, Rudraprasad Neupane said that 15,022 people comprising 7,393 women and 7,609 men had registered their names in the office during that period. It also included 3,860 people from outside the district.

The office will send the name of the districts outside of Kaski to the respective district. There were 281,833 voters in Kaski in the local elections held 13 May.

It may be noted that the government has already announced the date of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections for coming November 20.

Source: National News Agency Nepal