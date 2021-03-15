General

Kashtamandap's reconstruction has witnessed 90 percent of its works.

Works are progressing in full swing to complete the reconstruction process within coming mid-April. Now the task of installing roof was underway as part of the reconstruction.

Currently 35 workers are being mobilized for its reconstruction. The reconstruction was delayed at initial stage due to lack of construction materials including wood and brick. It has now gained momentum with availability of the materials.

The rebuilding of historical Kashtamandap that was devastated by the 2015 earthquake had begun three years back.

According to chairperson of Kashtamandap Reconstruction Committee Rajesh Shakya, the reconstruction of the heritage would be fully completed within mid-April as only 10 percent works are remaining.

Source: National News Agency Nepal