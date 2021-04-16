General

The Kathmandu folks are receiving 140 million litres of drinking water from the Melamchi water supply project daily.

The drinking water project is formally distributing the water to Kathmandu dwellers after the President Bidya Devi Bhandari inaugurated the water distribution tap in Kathmandu.

The project supplied about 80 million liters as the trial distribution until last week and now has been distributed officially.

According to Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee spokesperson Rajendra Panta, the project has begun distributing 140 million litres daily from today and will be increased up to 170 million litres very soon.

He added that both water processing plants in Sundarijal have come into operation. The water is being distributed from Mahankal, Balaju, Lazimpat, Anamnagar, Panipokhari, Minbhawan and Khumaltar water depots these days.

It would be soon extended to other depots in Thimi, Kirtipur after it reached to 170 million liters capacity for daily distribution.

For the distribution of water, nine water ponds and 1,100 kms long distribution system is being development in the Kathmandu valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal